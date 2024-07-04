Previous
Happy Fourth of July! by corinnec
Photo 916

Happy Fourth of July!

For one day let's forget about all the craziness around us and enjoy our freedom and our neighbors!
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture
July 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great closeup! Loving that peanut.
July 4th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Sweet capture.
July 4th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Such a cutie. Happy Fourth Corinne.
July 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous capture
July 4th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Happy 4th! Have a great day! We will be doing just as you say today.
July 4th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
Cute little fella. I need to channel the squirrel's energy and not have a care in the world other than eating.
July 4th, 2024  
