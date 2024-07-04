Sign up
Previous
Photo 916
Happy Fourth of July!
For one day let's forget about all the craziness around us and enjoy our freedom and our neighbors!
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
7
4
Embed Code
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1171
photos
177
followers
251
following
Tags
summer
,
vermont
,
independence
,
4th of july
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture
July 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great closeup! Loving that peanut.
July 4th, 2024
winghong_ho
Sweet capture.
July 4th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Such a cutie. Happy Fourth Corinne.
July 4th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous capture
July 4th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Happy 4th! Have a great day! We will be doing just as you say today.
July 4th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
Cute little fella. I need to channel the squirrel's energy and not have a care in the world other than eating.
July 4th, 2024
