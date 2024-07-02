Sign up
Photo 914
The Squirrel On The Roof
He jumped from a tall Cedar tree beside the house to land on the top of the roof and stayed there few minutes.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
23rd June 2024 8:48am
Tags
squirrel
animal
roof
summer
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cutie
July 2nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Goof capture. He has a perfect vantage point to decide his next move.
July 2nd, 2024
