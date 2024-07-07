Previous
The reason I don't post these days by corinnec
Photo 918

The reason I don't post these days

Taos arrived in our family last Saturday. We've been busy with him! This is not our first puppy that we introduce to an older dog but this is certainly the most challenging case. Our adult German Shepherd female is not so welcoming. We've made a lot of progress in a couple of days. There is no more growling and snapping and we see some sniffing and running together.
Taos is a sweet puppy already house trained and he also knows "sit" and "come" commands!

I hope to resume posting and commenting very soon.
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 8th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Hopefully they will get to tolerate if not like each other.
July 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Hopefully they are turning a corner in their relationship! It’s a lovely capture.
July 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Taos is darling! Hope all continues to improve between him and your female GS!
July 8th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, and you seem to be making great progress with him - fav!

Ian
July 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! He's just gorgeous. Hopefully things will settle down and they'll settle in. =)
July 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
What a fantastic capture.
July 8th, 2024  
