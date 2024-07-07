The reason I don't post these days

Taos arrived in our family last Saturday. We've been busy with him! This is not our first puppy that we introduce to an older dog but this is certainly the most challenging case. Our adult German Shepherd female is not so welcoming. We've made a lot of progress in a couple of days. There is no more growling and snapping and we see some sniffing and running together.

Taos is a sweet puppy already house trained and he also knows "sit" and "come" commands!



I hope to resume posting and commenting very soon.