Photo 624
My Universe in a Dew Drop
Early morning, just after breakfast I usually put a corn ear on our Tulip tree for the squirrels. I discovered the tiny drop of water at the edge of the grass.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
water
morning
drop
rural
dew
summer
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
How very lovely fav
July 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
This is must marvelous!
July 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
July 7th, 2023
