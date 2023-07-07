Previous
My Universe in a Dew Drop by corinnec
My Universe in a Dew Drop

Early morning, just after breakfast I usually put a corn ear on our Tulip tree for the squirrels. I discovered the tiny drop of water at the edge of the grass.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Christine Sztukowski
How very lovely fav
July 7th, 2023  
Mags
This is must marvelous!
July 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Neat
July 7th, 2023  
