No Butter, just the Fly by corinnec
Photo 625

No Butter, just the Fly

I wanted to capture a nice butterfly in our meadow full of Milkweeds. It was mainly flies and all sorts of bugs...
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Graeme Stevens
superb focus and DOF
July 8th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Super focus on the face of the fly
July 8th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Awesome closeup!!!
July 8th, 2023  
