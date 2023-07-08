Sign up
Previous
Photo 625
No Butter, just the Fly
I wanted to capture a nice butterfly in our meadow full of Milkweeds. It was mainly flies and all sorts of bugs...
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
3
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
bug
,
fly
,
insect
,
summer
,
meadow
,
vermont
Graeme Stevens
superb focus and DOF
July 8th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Super focus on the face of the fly
July 8th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome closeup!!!
July 8th, 2023
