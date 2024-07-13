Sign up
Previous
Photo 923
Up
Hot and humid weather in Vermont keeps us inside.
One year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-07-13
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-07-13
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
6
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1178
photos
178
followers
251
following
252% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2024 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
plant
,
summer
,
vermont
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful blue sky!
July 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 13th, 2024
Corinne
ace
C’est magnifique!
July 13th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful pov and shot!
July 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful! How hot can it be up there?
July 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful pov and complementary colors
July 14th, 2024
