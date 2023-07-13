Previous
Le Ciel Va Nous Tomber Sur la Tête by corinnec
Photo 630

Le Ciel Va Nous Tomber Sur la Tête

Our (French) ancestors had only one fear (legendary): that the sky would fall on their heads.

It really felt that way this morning in Vermont!
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Very dramatic sky
July 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Looking pretty ominous! More rain?
July 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks rather ominous!
July 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise