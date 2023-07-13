Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 630
Le Ciel Va Nous Tomber Sur la Tête
Our (French) ancestors had only one fear (legendary): that the sky would fall on their heads.
It really felt that way this morning in Vermont!
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
807
photos
138
followers
218
following
172% complete
View this month »
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th July 2023 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
storm
,
rural
,
pasture
,
summer
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
Very dramatic sky
July 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Looking pretty ominous! More rain?
July 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks rather ominous!
July 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close