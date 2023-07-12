Previous
On My Way Home by corinnec
On My Way Home

I went to our small village library, just a 5 minute walk from our house. Our village was built in the mountains, in the middle of trees and "ledge", these very hard rocks.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Pyrrhula
Great capture to show you neighbourhood area.
July 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
love those trees corinne
July 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a cool and unique capture!
July 12th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Neat composition with the trees!
July 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Coofind
July 12th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Very cool
July 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 12th, 2023  
