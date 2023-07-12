Sign up
Photo 629
Photo 629
On My Way Home
I went to our small village library, just a 5 minute walk from our house. Our village was built in the mountains, in the middle of trees and "ledge", these very hard rocks.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
7
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
trees
,
rock
,
village
,
rural
,
summer
,
vermont
Pyrrhula
Great capture to show you neighbourhood area.
July 12th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
love those trees corinne
July 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
What a cool and unique capture!
July 12th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Neat composition with the trees!
July 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Coofind
July 12th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Very cool
July 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 12th, 2023
