Previous
Photo 631
A Break From the Storm
We had a threatening storm Thursday evening and we stayed without power and without any form of communication (the worst) for 24 hours.
Today's lunch was at our favorite diner where I snapped a quick picture of the tables in front of me.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
black and white
restaurant
vermont
diner
selfie
Mags
ace
LOL! You're like me - hiding behind the camera. =) Nice candid of the others.
July 15th, 2023
