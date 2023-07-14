Previous
A Break From the Storm by corinnec
Photo 631

A Break From the Storm

We had a threatening storm Thursday evening and we stayed without power and without any form of communication (the worst) for 24 hours.
Today's lunch was at our favorite diner where I snapped a quick picture of the tables in front of me.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Corinne C

Mags ace
LOL! You're like me - hiding behind the camera. =) Nice candid of the others.
July 15th, 2023  
