Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 922
Taos
alias "Tornado". This puppy is so energetic! He loves to run. He is trying very hard to play with Shoney, our older female German Shepherd.
Tomorrow we have a full day and I may not have time to post.
One year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-07-12
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-07-12
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
10
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1177
photos
178
followers
252
following
252% complete
View this month »
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
10
Fav's
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th July 2024 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
vermont
,
taos
Liz Milne
ace
What a lovely dog!
July 11th, 2024
Martyn Drage
Very cute dog, great name too
July 11th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Cute little pup.
July 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture and such a cute face.
July 11th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Pretty coloring. He'll run until he can't do it anymore if you let him.
July 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Sweet boy!
July 12th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
He is adorable!
July 12th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Oh My, he’s so cute!
July 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So great, I love it
July 12th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
What a sweet face!
July 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close