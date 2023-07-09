Previous
52Frames - Reflections by corinnec
After many days of rain all our rivers, creeks and ponds are brown. Only the Beaver pond offered some nice reflections.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
Milanie ace
The reflections and the greens are ust beautiful
July 9th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
So stunning!
July 9th, 2023  
KV ace
Gorgeous… love the reflections in the still water and so much green!
July 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great view. The water looks like glass!
July 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, love the reflections.
July 9th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
A sea of green
July 9th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture
July 9th, 2023  
