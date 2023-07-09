Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 626
52Frames - Reflections
After many days of rain all our rivers, creeks and ponds are brown. Only the Beaver pond offered some nice reflections.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
7
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
803
photos
138
followers
218
following
171% complete
View this month »
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th July 2023 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
trees
,
rural
,
summer
,
pond
,
vermont
,
cactp
Milanie
ace
The reflections and the greens are ust beautiful
July 9th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
So stunning!
July 9th, 2023
KV
ace
Gorgeous… love the reflections in the still water and so much green!
July 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great view. The water looks like glass!
July 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, love the reflections.
July 9th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
A sea of green
July 9th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture
July 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close