Can't Talk Right Now... by corinnec
Photo 627

Can't Talk Right Now...

This little chipmunk has to be fast before a big bad squirrel comes to chase him.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Mags ace
LOL! Those cheeks are full! Wonderful capture.
July 11th, 2023  
Corinne ace
Il a l’air bien repu !
July 11th, 2023  
Kathy ace
What a cheeky little thing. I always have like to see chipmunks but alas I've not seen one in years.
July 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
He has got quite a feast to feed on here hasn't he
July 11th, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
Beauty!
July 11th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stuffed full! What a great shot.
July 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Gosh look at the size of his stuffed cheeks lol so cute
July 11th, 2023  
