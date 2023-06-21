Sign up
Previous
Photo 610
Summer Solstice
What is better saying summer than Daisies and tall grass? ☺️
Happy Summer!
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
786
photos
131
followers
217
following
167% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th June 2023 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
grass
,
rural
,
daisy
,
summer
,
vermont
Corinne
ace
J’adore tout dans ta composition : la simplicité, le point de vue, les couleurs toniques et la poésie qui s’en dégage !
June 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Just lovely!
June 21st, 2023
Marloes
ace
Lovely. Shot filled with joy :)
June 21st, 2023
