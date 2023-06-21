Previous
Summer Solstice by corinnec
Summer Solstice

What is better saying summer than Daisies and tall grass? ☺️

Happy Summer!
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Corinne
J’adore tout dans ta composition : la simplicité, le point de vue, les couleurs toniques et la poésie qui s’en dégage !
June 21st, 2023  
Mags
Just lovely!
June 21st, 2023  
Marloes
Lovely. Shot filled with joy :)
June 21st, 2023  
