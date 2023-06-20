Previous
Ethan Allen Express by corinnec
Ethan Allen Express

This is the Amtrak train from Burlington VT to New York NY. It stops at Rutland the closest city for us. We can be in New York in less than 6 hours!
If you zoom in you will see the engineer waving at us!
Corinne C

Bucktree ace
Excellent capture and POV.
June 20th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like this capture. I like the narrow passage that the train passes through. A nice detail to be able to see the engineers.
June 20th, 2023  
