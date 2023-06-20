Sign up
Previous
Photo 609
Ethan Allen Express
This is the Amtrak train from Burlington VT to New York NY. It stops at Rutland the closest city for us. We can be in New York in less than 6 hours!
If you zoom in you will see the engineer waving at us!
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th June 2023 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
railroad
,
train
,
rural
,
vermont
,
amtrak
,
ethan allen
Bucktree
ace
Excellent capture and POV.
June 20th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like this capture. I like the narrow passage that the train passes through. A nice detail to be able to see the engineers.
June 20th, 2023
