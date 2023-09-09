Sign up
Photo 671
What Are You Doing?
They were a little cautious and also curious.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
17
2
1
Pot-Pourri
Canon EOS R6
9th September 2023 9:06am
animal
rural
pasture
cow
vermont
Joan Robillard
ace
Cows are always so curious
September 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
They surely are curious animals
September 9th, 2023
