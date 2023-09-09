Previous
What Are You Doing? by corinnec
What Are You Doing?

They were a little cautious and also curious.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
Joan Robillard ace
Cows are always so curious
September 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
They surely are curious animals
September 9th, 2023  
