137 / 365
Bee Butt
What a fun sight!
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
1
1
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
bee
insect
summer
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
😂 nice photo
August 19th, 2024
