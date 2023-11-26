Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
35 / 365
Snorkelift
Detail of the Snorkelift used for he building of our house.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
957
photos
151
followers
228
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Latest from all albums
734
735
736
737
35
738
6
739
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Close-up et Macros
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th November 2023 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
fall
,
metal
,
detail
,
industrial
,
vermont
Mags
ace
That turned out to be a pretty cool abstract! Nice patterns.
November 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close