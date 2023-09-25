Sign up
32 / 365
A Crocus Bee
Enjoying the last flowers and their bees
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
884
photos
140
followers
218
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Close-up et Macros
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th September 2023 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
fall
,
vermont
,
crocus
Mags
ace
Wonderful macro!
September 26th, 2023
