Previous
Next
Geranium by countrylassie
Photo 1991

Geranium

I was given this Geranium by a lovely flower club friend as it has flowered almost non stop for two years, apart from when I forget to water it or give it too much water!
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
545% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise