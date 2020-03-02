Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1991
Geranium
I was given this Geranium by a lovely flower club friend as it has flowered almost non stop for two years, apart from when I forget to water it or give it too much water!
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
0
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside.
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FS7
Taken
2nd March 2020 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
nature
,
yellow
,
friends
,
flowers
,
geranium
