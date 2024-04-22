Previous
Next
Waiting by countrylassie
Photo 3094

Waiting

22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
849% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

George ace
Superb close up.
April 29th, 2024  
narayani ace
Wonderful detail
April 29th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
April 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful close up fav
April 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise