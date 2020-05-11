Previous
Next
The Resting Rock by countrylassie
Photo 2061

The Resting Rock

When we walk along the beach we usually stop at this rock and have a rest. The rock is usually after soaking up the sun all day, it's a warm back rest as we lean against it.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
566% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise