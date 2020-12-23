Sign up
Photo 2257
Christmas Felting
A bit of a stress reliever stabbing the needle into the felt.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Swift 2 Plus
Taken
23rd December 2020 9:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
Looks good.
December 23rd, 2020
