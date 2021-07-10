Previous
Fallen by countrylassie
Photo 2332

Fallen

Pretty flower head which had fallen onto the table.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details

Dianne
It's like a piece of modern art - nicely seen and photographed.
August 24th, 2021  
