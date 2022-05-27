Previous
Beached by countrylassie
Photo 2560

Beached

A whale was washed up onto the town beach, not really it's an 'art installation' to get people talking about what we are doing to our planet. It even smelt pretty rotten too.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Lesley Aldridge

Interesting.
May 27th, 2022  
