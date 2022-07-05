Sign up
Photo 2592
Traffic Lights View
Very naughty of me to whip out my phone whilst waiting at the lights but I couldn't resist this view up the Wasdale valley to Scafell.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
2957
photos
55
followers
91
following
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
Views
14
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
7th July 2022 1:24pm
Tags
scafell
,
wasdale
,
ldnp
