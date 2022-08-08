Sign up
Photo 2615
Spanish City
The area was originally painted with Spanish street scenes on makeshift awnings which eventually gave it the name 'Spanish City'.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
0
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
2985
photos
56
followers
94
following
719% complete
View this month »
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX700 HS
Taken
12th August 2022 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
city
,
bay
,
fret
,
spanish
,
whitley
