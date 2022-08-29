Sign up
Photo 2629
Wild Women Workshop
I went to a yoga workshop at the weekend, a bit of yoga, meditation, angel cards, chocolate, what's not to love and we all came away with a gorgeous rose.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
1
1
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
7
1
1
365
M2101K6G
29th August 2022 7:01pm
day
,
sisters
,
of
,
my
,
yoga
,
meditation
,
kind
Judith Johnson
Beautiful, a lovely way to spend the weekend
August 30th, 2022
