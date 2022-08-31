Sign up
Photo 2632
Blackberry Picking View
We were picking blackberries while the farmer was picking up stones.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
2992
photos
57
followers
94
following
721% complete
View this month »
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
