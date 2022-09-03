Previous
Filler No Need to Comment by countrylassie
Photo 2640

Filler No Need to Comment

I spent the day at a drumming workshop and soundbath, too zonked out afterwards to do anything but breath!
3rd September 2022

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
