Socks that's all I've got for today! by countrylassie
Photo 2657

Socks that's all I've got for today!

4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Looks cozy :)
October 4th, 2022  
Best way to relax!
October 4th, 2022  
