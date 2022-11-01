Previous
Christmas Flowers by countrylassie
Photo 2688

Christmas Flowers

I did a Christmas flower arranging display at our local W.I. it's always nerve racking!
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
736% complete

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
it's beautiful! you shouldn't be nervous with such talent!
November 4th, 2022  
