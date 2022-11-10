Previous
Next
Leeds by countrylassie
Photo 2695

Leeds

Our darling son broke his tibula and fibula on Monday and had an operation on Tuesday. We cleaned his flat up, which was a pig sty, and then brought him home to recuperate. Wish me luck!
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise