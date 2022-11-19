Previous
Next
Viburnum by countrylassie
Photo 2706

Viburnum

I won an arrangement at our flower club gala, parts of it are still going strong.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
741% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JeannieC57
Starred! This is gorgeous ... the lighting is perfect !
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise