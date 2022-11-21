Previous
Our Local Post Office by countrylassie
Photo 2707

Our Local Post Office

Our local post office sells stamps, washing powder, tea bags, wolly socks, sheep licks and much much more!
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Lesley Aldridge

Pat Knowles ace
A proper country store! We have one of those that sells absolutely everything from mole traps to sewing needles but not stamps!! 😀
November 21st, 2022  
