Photo 2707
Our Local Post Office
Our local post office sells stamps, washing powder, tea bags, wolly socks, sheep licks and much much more!
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
office
,
post
,
supplies
Pat Knowles
ace
A proper country store! We have one of those that sells absolutely everything from mole traps to sewing needles but not stamps!! 😀
November 21st, 2022
