Busy Commute by countrylassie
Busy Commute

I usually stop after work to draw breath and take in the wonderful views on my way home.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
KWind ace
Love your composition and the leading lines.
November 28th, 2022  
