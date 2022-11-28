Sign up
Photo 2715
Busy Commute
I usually stop after work to draw breath and take in the wonderful views on my way home.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3080
photos
60
followers
97
following
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
278
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
28th November 2022 12:13pm
Tags
head
,
lake
,
west
,
district
,
cumbria
,
wasdale
,
illgill
KWind
ace
Love your composition and the leading lines.
November 28th, 2022
