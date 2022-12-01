Previous
Silly Goose by countrylassie
Photo 2718

Silly Goose

This fabulous little cafe is run by two lovely Polish ladies. Today I had beetroot soup with dumplings and Limencello cake 🍰
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
Boxplayer ace
Mmm yum!
December 3rd, 2022  
Annie D ace
oooh yummo!
December 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
The soup sounds delicious and the cakes look stunning!
December 3rd, 2022  
