Photo 2718
Silly Goose
This fabulous little cafe is run by two lovely Polish ladies. Today I had beetroot soup with dumplings and Limencello cake 🍰
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3084
photos
62
followers
105
following
Boxplayer
ace
Mmm yum!
December 3rd, 2022
Annie D
ace
oooh yummo!
December 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
The soup sounds delicious and the cakes look stunning!
December 3rd, 2022
