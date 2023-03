Mothering Sunday Walk

I had booked a lovely afternoon of pampering with afternoon tea for my Mum and I on what I thought was Mothering Sunday. However I woke up on the Sunday and discovered that the event was actually on the Saturday, the day before! Ooops so, we went to my favourite place, the beach for a walk and I bought scones, jam and cream from the cafe next door! Pampering will have to wait 😱