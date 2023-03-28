Previous
Next
New Chariot by countrylassie
Photo 2799

New Chariot

My Dad's (half seen in the background) new wheels. He unfortunately has prostate cancer which has spread to his spine, amongst other places, and is now paralyzed. Cancer sucks.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
767% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise