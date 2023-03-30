Previous
'Allo 'Allo I shall say this only once by countrylassie
I went to the theatre with my W.I. group to our closest theatre which is beautifully lined in silk. The silk was made at the local fabric factory Seekers which has since closed.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
