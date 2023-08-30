Sign up
Previous
Photo 2868
Hodbarrow Nature Reserve
This is a lovely walk around the nature reserve near Millom. A lovely new cafe, a ice cream parlour and a beach. In the distance is St George's Church at Millom and the mountains of the Lake District.
We walked 5 1/2 kilometers, I'm pooped now!
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
1
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Olwynne
Lovely view
August 30th, 2023
