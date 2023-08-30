Previous
Hodbarrow Nature Reserve by countrylassie
Hodbarrow Nature Reserve

This is a lovely walk around the nature reserve near Millom. A lovely new cafe, a ice cream parlour and a beach. In the distance is St George's Church at Millom and the mountains of the Lake District.

We walked 5 1/2 kilometers, I'm pooped now!
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Lesley Aldridge

Olwynne
Lovely view
August 30th, 2023  
