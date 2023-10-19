Previous
Historic Whitehaven
Historic Whitehaven

In 1630 the first harbour was built to help with the export of coal. In 1735 a second harbour was built was sugar cane from the West Indies was being imported. Today there is a marina for pleasure crafts.
19th October 2023

