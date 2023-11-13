Sign up
Photo 2937
Storm Debbie
I went to our local village this morning, the wind was so strong and the waves so high, there were so many elderly people about, hanging onto lampposts at times, wind gusts reached 95 mph!
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside.
Tags
storm
,
debbie
Pat Knowles
ace
Very windy here, it blew all our bins all over the place. Quite unexpected too.
November 13th, 2023
Beverley
ace
A scary storm for sure, keep safe
November 13th, 2023
Jesika
It's been fierce here in York, I can only imagine what it's like by the sea. Very dramatic shot.
November 13th, 2023
