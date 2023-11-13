Previous
Storm Debbie by countrylassie
Storm Debbie

I went to our local village this morning, the wind was so strong and the waves so high, there were so many elderly people about, hanging onto lampposts at times, wind gusts reached 95 mph!
Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
Pat Knowles ace
Very windy here, it blew all our bins all over the place. Quite unexpected too.
November 13th, 2023  
Beverley ace
A scary storm for sure, keep safe
November 13th, 2023  
Jesika
It’s been fierce here in York, I can only imagine what it’s like by the sea. Very dramatic shot.
November 13th, 2023  
