Previous
Next
Retrospective (2) by countrylassie
Photo 2943

Retrospective (2)

Taken from the Retrospective exhibition of the late Libby Edmondson. I really like her work, Jeffrey Archer has a lot of her paintings, I wonder if he would like to part with one?!
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
808% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully work and capture
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise