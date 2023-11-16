Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2943
Retrospective (2)
Taken from the Retrospective exhibition of the late Libby Edmondson. I really like her work, Jeffrey Archer has a lot of her paintings, I wonder if he would like to part with one?!
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3325
photos
61
followers
98
following
808% complete
View this month »
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
5th November 2023 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully work and capture
November 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close