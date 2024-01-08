Previous
Next
Layby View by countrylassie
Photo 2989

Layby View

This layby is about 3 miles from home, I don't know why I haven't stopped before, the view is stupendous.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
819% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderf capture and pov - An amazing view, perfect stop to see the ever changing weather.
Love it!
January 9th, 2024  
Olwynne
Wow. What a wonderful scene
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise