Photo 2989
Layby View
This layby is about 3 miles from home, I don't know why I haven't stopped before, the view is stupendous.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
home
view
lake
west
district
cumbria
scafell
Beverley
ace
Wonderf capture and pov - An amazing view, perfect stop to see the ever changing weather.
Love it!
January 9th, 2024
Olwynne
Wow. What a wonderful scene
January 9th, 2024
Love it!