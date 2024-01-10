Sign up
Previous
Photo 2991
Those Who Have Gone Before
We went to a really interesting photographic display in our local Church today, there were photos of local residents from 150 years ago, one couple, James and Ann Little lived in our house many years ago (photo of them in my other album).
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
5
1
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
10th January 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
How lovely
January 10th, 2024
Olwynne
Lovely capture
January 10th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Very nice.
January 10th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Beautiful skin.
January 10th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely sky
January 10th, 2024
