Previous
Those Who Have Gone Before by countrylassie
Photo 2991

Those Who Have Gone Before

We went to a really interesting photographic display in our local Church today, there were photos of local residents from 150 years ago, one couple, James and Ann Little lived in our house many years ago (photo of them in my other album).
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
819% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
How lovely
January 10th, 2024  
Olwynne
Lovely capture
January 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very nice.
January 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Beautiful skin.
January 10th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely sky
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise