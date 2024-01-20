Previous
Next
Vaccumming by countrylassie
Photo 2999

Vaccumming

My husband's latest toy, a vacuum to suck up all the window condensation, "Shall I vacuum the shower?" he said, boys and their toys!
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
822% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Ha ha make the most of it while the vacuum is still a novelty.
January 25th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Great gadget ....I love mine. Also good on my glass doors... fingermarks gone!!
January 25th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
I have visions of the shower suddenly starting!!
January 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise