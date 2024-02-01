Sign up
Previous
Photo 3009
Daisy
This is Daisy my brother & sil's dog, she is such a sweet dog. They rescued her from Greece, she was found in a wheely bin with two siblings.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3388
photos
63
followers
103
following
824% complete
View this month »
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3004
3005
3006
3007
290
89
3008
3009
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
1st February 2024 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Olwynne
She is beautiful. She looks very happy and content with her forever home. I cannot believe people can abandon animals like this. She looks so sweet
February 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
