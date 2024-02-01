Previous
Daisy by countrylassie
Daisy

This is Daisy my brother & sil's dog, she is such a sweet dog. They rescued her from Greece, she was found in a wheely bin with two siblings.
Lesley Aldridge

Olwynne
She is beautiful. She looks very happy and content with her forever home. I cannot believe people can abandon animals like this. She looks so sweet
