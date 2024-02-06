Sign up
Photo 3011
Flashing Past
Taken from the car going home, I always love the view of the distant mountains.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Tags
winter
,
lake
,
western
,
district
Olwynne
Beautiful scenery. A real welcome home moment
February 6th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely scene caught as you flash by!
February 6th, 2024
Carole G
ace
Great fly by
February 6th, 2024
