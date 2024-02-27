Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3040
Leading Lines
Straight into the cemetery, I didn't visit today, too wet (again).
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
2
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3423
photos
65
followers
102
following
833% complete
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
27th February 2024 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Olwynne
Wonderful leading lines
February 29th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Nice little gate….looks a pretty walk into the graveyard.
February 29th, 2024
