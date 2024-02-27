Previous
Leading Lines by countrylassie
Leading Lines

Straight into the cemetery, I didn't visit today, too wet (again).
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
Photo Details

Olwynne
Wonderful leading lines
February 29th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Nice little gate….looks a pretty walk into the graveyard.
February 29th, 2024  
