Previous
Photo 3044
Three For The Price Of One
I was talking on the phone with our Son when I noticed the two projections, one on the wall and then back onto the window. Pretty cool I thought.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
4th March 2024 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
projection
,
stained
Judith Johnson
ace
What a stunning effect
March 4th, 2024
